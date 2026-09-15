Turkmen resources, Korean technology to drive cooperation - President Lee

Photo: The press office of the President of the Republic of Korea /Facebook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. South Korea and Turkmenistan will expand cooperation by combining Turkmenistan's resources with South Korean technology and experience, President Lee Jae Myung said.

This was reflected in a post on the Korean president's official social media account on September 15.

“Building on Turkmenistan's abundant resources and the Republic of Korea's technology and experience, we will broaden new horizons for cooperation,” South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said.

During the summit, the two sides are expected to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding, railways, new city construction, the defense industry, water resources, forestry, and information and communication technology, the publication added.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.