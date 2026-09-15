Azerbaijan's current account surplus to exceed $6B in 2026 - CBA official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts that the current account surplus will amount to $6.1 billion in 2026, Director of the Statistics Department at the CBA, Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of balance of payments data in the first half of 2026 today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Nasirov, the CBA regularly reviews and updates its macroeconomic forecasts.

"According to forecasts published in July, the current account surplus is projected to reach $6.1 billion in 2026 and $5.2 billion in 2027," he explained.

He noted that the current account forecast would be revised during the next monetary policy communication.

"Once the updated forecast is prepared, it will be presented to the general public," the CBA representative added.

Nasirov announced that Azerbaijan's current account surplus for the first half of 2026 stood at $4.7 billion, or 12.4% of GDP.

According to him, the current account surplus roughly doubled compared to the same period last year.

"This is a positive factor for macroeconomic stability," Nasirov also said.

He pointed out that the oil and gas sector made the primary positive contribution to the current account surplus; the surplus in the oil and gas sector grew by approximately 24%, reaching $9 billion.

"In the non-oil sector, the current account deficit amounted to $4.3 billion," the CBA representative added.