We will open new paths of cooperation with Turkmenistan - South Korean President

Photo: The press office of the President of the Republic of Korea /Blue House

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. South Korea and Turkmenistan will jointly open new paths of cooperation in business, technology and culture, President Lee Jae Myung said.

The statement was made in a post on the Korean president's official social media account on September 15.

“Just as people and goods once traveled along the ancient Silk Road, our two countries will now jointly open new paths where businesses, youth, technology, and culture can flow back and forth,” Lee said.

The South Korean president said the two countries have steadily expanded cooperation since establishing diplomatic relations in 1992.

According to Lee, bilateral cooperation has been centered on the energy and plant sectors.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.