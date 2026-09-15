Baku hosts “Turkic world dialogues: common future, common vision” panel session (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. A panel discussion titled "Turkic world dialogues: common future, common vision" is being held in Baku, organized by the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The meeting participants include officials from the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration and Azerbaijan, MPs, experts from both countries, and media representatives.

The panel addresses the development of cooperation in the Turkic world, the formation of a common vision, shared values and a common future, interaction in information and communications, as well as further strengthening ties among Turkic states amid global challenges.

Speaking at the event, Farhad Pirincçi, Assistant to the Head of the Communications Directorate of the Presidency of Türkiye, said that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is currently one of the most effective organizations and that its role at the regional and global levels continues to grow.

According to him, the results of the organization’s work are already evident, but further efforts will be needed.

"This panel session will be held in all Turkic states. Our main goal is to exchange views and experiences on the way toward the OTS Summit. This is very important for the further development of the OTS as a regional and international actor. However, the current level of development is not yet sufficient, and this process will continue because the OTS has the necessary potential," he added.

In a video address, Burhanettin Duran, Head of the Communications Directorate of the Presidency of Türkiye, said that there are currently numerous threats in the world and that Turkic states need to act together in this context.

According to him, the future of the Turkic world depends on the deep historical roots connecting Turkic states, as well as their common outlook toward the future.

"From the perspective of combating disinformation and other threats, it is important to further develop ties among Turkic states in the fields of media and communications. We will continue to seek to contribute to regional and international conflicts and try to address these issues," he said.

Will be updated