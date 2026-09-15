South Korean president receives Turkmen counterpart in Seoul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung received Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Seoul during the latter's state visit to the country.

This was reflected in a post on Korean President’s official social media account on September 15.

According to the publication, South Korean president welcomed Berdimuhamedov's visit and noted that cooperation between South Korea and Turkmenistan has steadily expanded since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.

According to Lee Jae Myung, bilateral cooperation has been centered on the energy and plant sectors.

The South Korean president also expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for assistance in ensuring the safe evacuation of South Korean citizens and their families from Iran amid the serious situation in the Middle East in 2025 and 2026.

Lee Jae Myung said the assistance provided by Turkmenistan during the difficult situation reaffirmed the deep trust and friendship between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992 and have developed cooperation particularly in energy and industrial projects. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.