From NVIDIA to General Atlantic: Who is coming to Kazakhstan for AI & Digital Bridge 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Kazakhstan is fostering an open technological ecosystem and is keen to expand collaboration with international technology companies, research organizations, universities, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Its strategic geographic location, coupled with the rapid development of digital infrastructure and a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, creates compelling opportunities for engagement across diverse global markets.

2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. The sheer scope of this technological agenda has proven so extensive that the initial AI Week concept evolved into AI MONTH—a month-long showcase of flagship AI and tech events running from September 23 to October 23.

Throughout the month, Kazakhstan will bring together international technology companies, investors, developers, startups, government entities, and the research community. The cornerstone international event of AI MONTH will be AI & Digital Bridge 2026, set to take place on October 1–3 in Astana. Nothing demonstrates the scale of this year's forum better than the lineup of global figures arriving in Kazakhstan.

Network School, Higgsfield AI, NVIDIA, E-Space, General Atlantic, Kraken, Mastercard

AI & Digital Bridge will bring together companies that are building AI infrastructure, investing billions in tech, constructing satellite networks, and reshaping global digital and financial markets.

The headline speaker for AI & Digital Bridge 2026 is Balaji Srinivasan — Founder of Network School, former CTO of Coinbase, former General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and author of the bestseller The Network State. He co-created USDC and was an early investor in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other leading crypto projects. His portfolio includes top tech companies such as Alchemy, OpenSea, Perplexity, Polymarket, Replit, StarkWare, and DigitalOcean.

Representing Kazakhstan’s AI industry, Yerzat Dulat—co-founder and CTO of Higgsfield AI—will take the stage. The company is building a video and image generation platform. In August 2026, Higgsfield AI raised $400 million in a Series B round, bringing its valuation to $5.4 billion.

Also confirmed for the lineup is Rev Lebaredian, Vice President of Physical AI Simulation at NVIDIA and one of the key executives behind NVIDIA Omniverse. His work focuses on digital twins, simulating physical worlds, and training robotic systems.

Greg Wyler, Founder and CEO of E-Space and creator of O3b Networks and OneWeb, will also be coming to Astana. Today, E-Space is developing a new generation of low-Earth orbit satellite infrastructure and secure communications networks.

William E. Ford—Chairman and CEO of leading global investment firm General Atlantic—is one of the world’s most influential investors joining the forum.

Also among the participants is David Ripley, a key figure in the global cryptocurrency industry and Co-CEO of Kraken—one of the world’s oldest, largest, and most secure crypto exchanges.

The participation of these companies goes far beyond a list of high-profile names.

Kazakhstan is strengthening its position in the new tech economy by developing AI infrastructure, training specialists, attracting capital, and creating opportunities for local tech companies to scale globally.

Therefore, AI & Digital Bridge will focus not on the future of AI, but on highly practical issues: Physical AI and robotics, venture capital and investment, satellite infrastructure, business applications of AI, startup development, emerging careers, and creative industries.

Moreover, this year’s tech agenda extends beyond the forum itself. AI & Digital Bridge will serve as the centerpiece of the broader AI MONTH initiative, bringing together AI events and activities across Kazakhstan.

AI MONTH kicks off on September 23 with HackAlem AI powered by OpenAI. Hackathon participants will build solutions using OpenAI Codex and OpenAI resources, with the winners set to be awarded at the forum.

From there, the tech agenda will feature a continuous series of events, culminating in AI & Digital Bridge 2026 as its central hub from October 1 to 3.

Over the years, the forum has brought together more than 127,000 participants from over 100 countries, along with 1,500 speakers, 600 startups, and 500 investors. In 2026, the event is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees and more than 100 technology companies.

October 1 will feature a special high-level program with government and international delegations, as well as technology industry leaders. Attendance for this day's events is strictly by invitation only.

On October 2–3, the forum will be open to ticket holders. The program features sessions on AI, Creative Industries, Talent, and GameDev, alongside a tech exhibition, Startup Alley, the Astana Hub Battle, and other key events.

AI MONTH will conclude on October 23 with the Grand Final of the alem.ai battle.

Ultimately, this single month will encapsulate the entire trajectory—from AI product creation and talent development to attracting international investment and engaging with the world’s leading technology companies. AI & Digital Bridge will serve as the central hub where this entire ecosystem comes together under one roof.

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 is made possible through the support of the forum’s partners and sponsors, with all event expenses fully covered by sponsorship funding. The Gold Partners are Freedom Bank, Kaspi.kz, and Samruk-Kazyna. Halyk Bank serves as the Silver Partner, Beeline Kazakhstan as the Transformation Partner, BI Group as the Digital Partner, and Air Astana as the Official Airline Partner.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the Akimat of Astana.