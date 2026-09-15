Buy a Wi-Fi modem from Bakcell and get your first subscription free

Bakcell introduces Wi-Fi internet packages that offer subscribers convenient and flexible internet access. Subscribers who purchase a Wi-Fi modem from Bakcell receive up to 100 GB of free internet as part of their first subscription to the package of their choice.

To suit different internet needs, subscribers can choose from three main packages offering 20 GB, 50 GB, or 100 GB. The first subscription fee for the selected package is provided free of charge.

Additional packages are also available for subscribers who wish to increase their data allowance. While the main package remains active, subscribers can purchase additional internet packages of 5 GB, 10 GB, or 15 GB.

Every subscriber who purchases a Wi-Fi modem also receives a SIM card with the device. The cost of the SIM card is included in the price of the modem, and no additional payment is required. After inserting the SIM card into the modem, the subscriber can activate an internet package through the Bakcell app.

Further information about Bakcell’s new Wi-Fi internet packages and the terms of the offer is available on the company’s official website, as well as at Customer Service Centres and dealers.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company with more than three million customers with high-quality and high-speed telecommunications services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the national economy, Bakcell contributes to Azerbaijan’s sustainable development through innovative digital and AI-based solutions.

Bakcell is part of Azerconnect Group, which operates under NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies engaged in various sectors and countries.