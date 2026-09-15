Azerbaijan's current account balance posts $4.7B surplus in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. A surplus of $4.7 billion was recorded in the current account balance (CAB) of Azerbaijan during the first six months of 2026, representing 12.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP), Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of balance of payments data today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Nasirov, this figure doubled compared to the same period last year.

Will be updated