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Azerbaijan's current account balance posts $4.7B surplus in 1H2026

Azerbaijan News 15 September 2026 11:23 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's current account balance posts $4.7B surplus in 1H2026
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. A surplus of $4.7 billion was recorded in the current account balance (CAB) of Azerbaijan during the first six months of 2026, representing 12.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP), Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of balance of payments data today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Nasirov, this figure doubled compared to the same period last year.

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