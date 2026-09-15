Türkiye urges Turkic states to take joint steps amid global challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. There are currently many challenges in the world, and in this context, it's essential for Turkic states to take joint steps, Head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Burhanettin Duran, said in a video address at a panel meeting titled "Turkic world dialogues: common future, common vision", Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the future of the Turkic world depends on our deeply rooted, shared past and our vision for the future.

"It's important to further develop ties among Turkic states in the fields of media and communication to combat disinformation and other threats. We will continue our efforts to play a constructive role in regional and international conflicts and to help resolve these issues," he added.

A panel discussion titled "Turkic world dialogues: common future, common vision" is being held in Baku, organized by the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, is underway in Baku.

The meeting participants include officials from the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration and Azerbaijan, MPs, experts from both countries, and media representatives.