Kazakhstan proposes major trade, investment program with S. Korea through 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Kazakhstan has proposed developing a Comprehensive Program for Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation with South Korea for 2027-2030.

This was announced by the country’s presidential press service, citing remarks by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook.

“An important task on the agenda is to double bilateral trade turnover. To achieve this, it is important not only to increase volumes but also to qualitatively change the structure of trade and expand the range of goods with high added value. Therefore, I consider the development of a Comprehensive Program for Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea for 2027-2030 to be highly relevant. I also believe it is important to prepare a separate Roadmap for industrial cooperation, including the most promising projects for localization and exports to third markets,” Tokayev said.

He noted that South Korea is among Kazakhstan's top 10 trade and investment partners, with more than 1,000 joint ventures involving Korean capital operating in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev also highlighted the need to expand cooperation in transport and logistics, critical materials, automotive manufacturing, digitalization and artificial intelligence, as well as healthcare.

In turn, Han Seong-sook said South Korea views Kazakhstan as its largest trade and investment partner in Central Asia and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere and energy supply chains, would develop further.

Furthermore, she stated that South Korea could become a strong partner for Kazakhstan in developing Alatau City. The sides also discussed the implementation of joint projects in the above-mentioned sectors.