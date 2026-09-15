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President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)

Politics News 15 September 2026 13:09 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. As reported earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as a delegation comprising co-organizers of the Yahya Bakuvi International Conference and members of the Supreme Religious Council of Caucasian Peoples.

Following the meeting, the head of state had a sincere dialogue with the participants.

Trend presents the footage of the dialogue:

President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with participants of international conferences held in Baku (PHOTO)

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