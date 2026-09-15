South Korea, Turkmenistan join forces on Central Asia-Caspian link

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. South Korea and Turkmenistan agreed to develop transport and logistics infrastructure linking Central Asia and the Caspian Sea.

This was reported by the press service of the President of the Republic Korea on September 15.

According to the information, the two leaders agreed that Turkmenistan's “Great Silk Road Revival” concept, based on its position as a Caspian country and a key East-West transportation hub, could become a new driver of growth connecting Central Asia and the Caspian Sea.

The sides agreed to actively cooperate in developing logistics and transport infrastructure, according to the report.

"The leaders also discussed cooperation in shipbuilding and assessed a mutually beneficial model involving the joint construction of vessels in Turkmenistan by Korean and Turkmen technical specialists. Moreover, the sides agreed to further expand cooperation in the shipbuilding sector," the report says.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.