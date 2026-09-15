Kazakhstan's PM urges creation of full-fledged digital mining industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Kazakhstan needs to build a full-fledged digital mining industry focused on energy consumption control, transparent taxation, and integration into the global digital economy, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a government meeting.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, he noted that Kazakhstan ranked among the world's top 10 countries by share of global Bitcoin mining in 2025, according to international studies.

“Our priority now should no longer be focused on quantitative growth in mining capacity. State policy in this area should move toward developing a higher-quality operating model with control over energy consumption, transparent taxation and integration of the industry into the global digital economy,” the press office reported, citing Bektenov.

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, together with the Blockchain and Mining Association and relevant government agencies, was instructed to develop additional measures for the sector's development.

The government also called for the creation of a full-fledged digital mining industry comprising an exchange, digital tools, tokenization, asset custody and payment solutions.

The Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, was instructed to develop a mechanism for using gas- and coal-fired power generation to supply mining centers.

Bektenov also called for expanding the use of the digital tenge, Kazakhstan's central bank digital currency, as an instrument for modernizing payment infrastructure and improving the efficiency of the financial system.

“The important result of using the digital tenge is increased efficiency of government spending. The digital tenge can become an instrument for developing digital financial services. The possibility of concluding digital contracts will create opportunities for automating settlements in public procurement and corporate transactions. The Ministry of Finance, together with the National Bank and other stakeholders, needs to work out all possible measures to expand the use of the digital tenge,” Bektenov said.