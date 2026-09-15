Azerbaijan, Türkiye FMs hold one-on-one meeting in Baku (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. A one-on-one meeting is taking place between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

This was reported in a post on the Azerbaijani MFA’s page on the social media platform X.

The Turkish foreign minister is in Azerbaijan on a two-day visit. Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, welcomed Hakan Fidan.

The ministry’s statement notes that the visit reflects the strong strategic partnership, allied relations, and fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Will be updated