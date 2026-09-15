President Ilham Aliyev receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. On September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Hakan Fidan conveyed the greetings of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Hakan Fidan to convey his regards to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as well.

During the conversation, the sides commended the successful development of brotherly relations and the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas, expressing satisfaction with the further strengthening of cooperation based on the principle of “one nation, two states.”

Touching upon the importance of energy cooperation, they exchanged views on new routes to international alternative energy markets.

The logistical significance of the two countries, including their key role as a bridge between Europe and Asia, was highlighted, and the importance of coordinating activities within international organizations was noted.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the prospects for bilateral relations, regional issues, and other matters of mutual interest.

Will be updated