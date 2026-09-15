Azerbaijan pledges full support for Türkiye’s COP31 presidency – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan fully supports Türkiye’s hosting of COP31 and will actively participate in both preparations for the conference and its implementation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku.

The minister said Azerbaijan had expressed its full support for Türkiye’s hosting of COP31.

"Türkiye, which will host COP31 in the near future, has our full support. Our entire delegation participated in COP30, and afterward, our team working through climate diplomacy will participate most actively in the preparation phase of COP31 and directly during the event to ensure its successful implementation, which we have no doubt about," Bayramov said.

He noted that there are a number of important regional multilateral and quadrilateral formats involving Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

According to the minister, these include the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia, Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation platforms.

"In the context of our discussions with Hakan Fidan today, we outlined the importance of coordination within these formats and of continuing this cooperation," Bayramov said.

Bayramov added that the processes taking place across the broader geography where the two countries are located were also among the topics discussed at the meeting.