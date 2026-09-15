Azerbaijani FM highlights global uniqueness of Türkiye ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is one that has no parallel anywhere in the world, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that contacts between Azerbaijan and Türkiye take place on a regular basis and that the two sides maintain constant communication with one another.

“We maintain regular contact with one another. Whenever we meet within the framework of international organizations, we take advantage of this opportunity, and we also view Hakan Fidan’s visit to Azerbaijan today as an excellent opportunity,” Bayramov said.

He noted that, when discussing Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, it should be emphasized that the two countries share a relationship that is unparalleled anywhere in the world.

According to Bayramov, the Shusha Declaration, which reflects the views of the leaders of the two countries, contains no area that is of particular importance to the life, development, and progress of states, peoples, and nations that is not specifically mentioned and addressed in the context of cooperation between the two countries.

The minister noted that the frequency of reciprocal visits by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in recent times also demonstrates that relations between the two countries are at the highest level.

“For example, if we look at 2025 and the first eight months of 2026, a total of eight visits have already taken place: four by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Türkiye and four by the President of Türkiye to the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Bayramov noted.

He added that this in itself is a clear example of the high level of contacts and relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.