Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss diplomatic path to ease Middle East crisis - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed the situation in the Middle East, the risk of further escalation and the spread of the conflict, as well as possibilities for resolving these issues through political and diplomatic means, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister stated that during the meeting, there was a special exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East, as well as on the risks and potential for further escalation and expansion of the conflict in the region.

“Today, we specifically exchanged views on what possible steps Türkiye and Azerbaijan could take in a coordinated manner, and on the importance of resolving this issue through political and diplomatic means,” Bayramov said.