Azerbaijan, Türkiye to continue coordinated efforts on South Caucasus – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have reached a mutual understanding on continuing their coordination and joint efforts regarding the situation in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku.

He said the sides exchanged views on the latest situation in the South Caucasus and the positive developments that have taken place over more than a year since the Washington summit held last year.

"Once again, taking this opportunity, I would like to say that we exchanged views with my esteemed colleague today on the latest situation in the South Caucasus, the positive developments that have taken place over more than a year since the Washington summit last year, and, of course, on the next steps required for Azerbaijan and Türkiye, acting in a coordinated manner overall, to contribute to lasting peace, stability and prosperity in our region," the minister said.

Bayramov said Azerbaijan and Türkiye have a mutual understanding on continuing their coordination and efforts in this regard.

"Of course, we have a mutual understanding that this coordination and these efforts should continue," he added.