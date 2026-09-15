Uzbekistan, South Korea launch new wave of joint investment projects

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Uzbekistan and South Korea have launched and begun construction of a series of joint investment projects across chemicals, automotive manufacturing, electrical equipment, healthcare and robotics.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a bilateral business forum attended by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook.

According to the information, the event also featured the signing of a substantial package of investment and trade and economic agreements between Uzbek and South Korean companies and financial institutions.

"Among the projects that have started operations is a chemical technology center in Tashkent, as well as facilities producing Kia Sonet Prime vehicles and automotive body panels in Jizzakh region, electrical equipment in Fergana region and polymer products in Namangan region. Construction has also begun on several major projects in Tashkent, including a National Oncology Center, a higher medical education institution and a plant producing robots and their components," the statement said.

The projects cover a range of sectors identified as priorities for Uzbekistan’s industrial and technological development, including advanced manufacturing, chemicals, automotive production, healthcare and robotics.

The launch of the facilities marks a move from bilateral investment agreements toward the implementation of concrete projects involving South Korean companies and financial institutions.

Moreover, the projects are expected to contribute to the modernization of Uzbekistan’s industrial base, expansion of local production and introduction of advanced technologies.

The business forum and project-launch ceremony formed part of President Mirziyoyev’s state visit to South Korea, during which the two countries sought to further strengthen economic and investment ties and expand cooperation in new technology-intensive sectors.