Kazakhstan pitches joint venture with South Korea for logistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Kazakhstan has proposed establishing a joint venture with South Korea to facilitate new logistics projects and initiatives.

This was reflected in a statement released by the press office of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s remarks at the opening of the Kazakhstan-Korea roundtable.

He said transport and logistics are central to the bilateral agenda, adding that Kazakhstan, as a natural bridge between Asia and Europe, intends to turn this geographical advantage into a modern and efficient transport and logistics framework.

“We are investing significant funds in railways and roads, seaports, terminals and infrastructure in general to increase the capacity, speed and reliability of this route. We believe the time has come to expand Korea's participation in the development of the Middle Corridor. Kazakhstan welcomes Korean logistics companies, including CJ Logistics and LX Pantos, which are already creating modern logistics centers, multimodal terminals, warehouse complexes and digital supply chain management solutions in our country. To support this work, I propose establishing a Kazakh-Korean joint venture that will facilitate the implementation of new logistics projects and initiatives and ensure the unhindered transit of Korean cargo through our country. It is encouraging that Kazakh company Shin-Line and Lotte Global Logistics are already advancing plans to establish a partnership in this area,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev also pointed to significant opportunities for expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence and new technologies.

“Human capital plays a key role in our artificial intelligence strategy. We are convinced that technological leadership ultimately depends on people and their ability to drive innovation. In this context, we highly value our partnership with Seoul National University of Science and Technology to jointly establish the first Institute of Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan,” he said.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan is developing one of the largest data center ecosystems in Eurasia, including the Data Center Valley in energy-rich Pavlodar region.

“The project provides capacity of up to one gigawatt, with the possibility of scalable expansion, designated land plots and integration with national supercomputing capabilities. Our goal is to make Kazakhstan the main computing center of Central Asia and a bridge between Europe and Asia. For Korean technology companies, this plan provides unique opportunities,” Tokayev said.

He added that Kazakhstan is ready to expand supplies of materials and components for microelectronics and semiconductor production, noting significant potential for practical cooperation with global industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.