Azerbaijan, Türkiye trade tops $3.2 billion as economic ties deepen - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye exceeded $3.2 billion in the first eight months of 2026, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister said that several mechanisms and formats play an important role in Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, including the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the political consultations mechanism between the two countries’ foreign ministries, the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, and a number of other formats.

Bayramov noted that economic relations between the two countries are intensive and multifaceted.

“If we consider that trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $5.7 billion in 2025 and exceeded $3.2 billion in the first eight months of 2026, while noting that mutual investments from Azerbaijan to Türkiye have exceeded $20 billion and direct investments from Türkiye to Azerbaijan have exceeded $18 billion, and that more than 4,000 Turkish companies are successfully operating in Azerbaijan, including Turkish companies successfully operating in the liberated territories, these figures demonstrate how intensive and multifaceted relations between the two countries are in this area,” he said.