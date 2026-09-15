Uzbekistan calls on South Korea to build industrial, tech alliance

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Uzbekistan is calling on South Korean companies to establish an Uzbek-Korean industrial and technological alliance.

This was stated in a statement by the press secretary of the Uzbek President, citing remarks made by President Mirziyoyev at the Uzbek-Korean Business Forum.

In addition, according to information, the Uzbek side called on South Korea to go beyond traditional investments and help develop the country’s full-cycle manufacturing, technological, and export capabilities, as well as

Speaking at the opening of the Uzbek-Korean business forum in Seoul, Mirziyoyev described South Korea as a longstanding friend and special strategic partner of Uzbekistan and urged Korean businesses to invest in new production facilities, technologies and infrastructure.

The president said Uzbekistan aims to become one of the region’s key production, technology and export platforms by combining its natural resources, human capital and growing domestic market with South Korean technologies, engineering expertise and global brands.

A major focus is the critical minerals sector. Uzbekistan plans to implement 120 projects worth more than $4 billion in critical minerals in the coming years. Mirziyoyev called for shifting away from raw-material exports toward complete production chains, from deep processing to the manufacture of high-tech finished products.

The president also outlined plans to expand Uzbekistan’s electrical engineering industry. By 2030, the country aims to increase the sector’s output to $11 billion and exports to $5 billion, while transitioning from assembly operations to modern full-cycle industrial clusters.

“Uzbekistan’s goal is not simply to produce more, but to create new products, technologies and intellectual property,” Mirziyoyev said, according to the Uzbek presidential press service.

He proposed bringing together South Korean companies, universities and research centers with Uzbek partners to develop new technologies and products.

In pharmaceuticals, Uzbekistan invited leading Korean companies to establish a biopharmaceutical cluster combining research, clinical capabilities and manufacturing.

Human capital was also identified as a priority, with Mirziyoyev proposing a unified Uzbek-Korean program to train engineers for emerging industries.

Korean investors were also invited to participate in transport and urban infrastructure projects, including facilities in New Tashkent, airports, railways, highways and logistics centers.

Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan could serve as a production and export hub for Korean companies across Central Asia. To turn these proposals into concrete projects, he proposed establishing the Uzbek-Korean Industrial and Technological Alliance.