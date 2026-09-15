Uzbekistan, Hyundai Motor Group advance EV, rail expansion plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Uzbekistan and South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group are discussing plans to expand automotive production and rail cooperation, including higher localization of auto components, new Kia models and additional Hyundai Rotem high-speed trains.

This was reflected in the statement by the press serrvice of the Uzbek president, following a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kim Sung, president for strategy at Hyundai Motor Group, Cho Sang-woon, senior vice president of Kia Motors, and Lee Yong-bae, chairman of the board of Hyundai Rotem.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the Uzbek president highlighted the group’s contribution to the development of Uzbekistan’s automotive and transport sectors and discussed plans to expand production at the automotive cluster in Jizzakh and increase the share of locally produced auto components.

The sides welcomed the establishment of full-cycle Kia vehicle production in Uzbekistan and the expansion of exports. Particular attention was given to launching new vehicle models and establishing a stamping plant.

The parties also discussed prospects for producing electric and hybrid vehicles in Uzbekistan, potentially broadening the country’s automotive manufacturing base toward new-energy vehicles.

Cooperation with Hyundai Rotem was another focus of the meeting. The company’s first high-speed trains have begun operating on the Tashkent-Khiva route, cutting travel time by half, according to the Uzbek presidential press service.

The parties discussed additional deliveries of Hyundai Rotem trains to Uzbekistan and the development of supporting infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities.

“Expanding localization and developing new production capabilities with leading South Korean companies will strengthen Uzbekistan’s automotive and transport industries and create opportunities to move into higher-value manufacturing,” the presidential press service said.

The sides also highlighted the importance of establishing a Hyundai Rotem service center in Uzbekistan and localizing the production of railway components.

Another potential area of cooperation is the production of magnets for electric motors, which could support the development of electric vehicle manufacturing and related supply chains in Uzbekistan.

The discussions form part of Mirziyoyev’s state visit to South Korea, during which Uzbekistan is seeking to attract investment, technologies and industrial partnerships in strategic sectors.