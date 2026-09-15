Türkiye hails progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Türkiye welcomes the recent progress made toward establishing a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as Azerbaijan’s constructive stance on this issue, the Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Fidan noted that the top priority at present is to ensure lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

“We note with satisfaction the recent progress made toward establishing a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as Azerbaijan’s constructive stance on this issue,” the minister said.

He noted that they believe that, with the completion of this process, a new phase of cooperation will begin in the region.

“We want the South Caucasus to be associated not with conflicts, but with peace, transportation, energy, trade, and economic development,” Fidan emphasized.

According to the minister, the strength of the fraternal ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to play a key role in achieving this goal.

“The strength of the fraternal ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to play a key role in achieving this goal,” he said.

Fidan noted that important issues from the perspective of the Turkic world are also on the agenda for the coming period.

He announced that a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States will take place on October 29, and the organization’s 13th summit, attended by leaders, will be held in Ankara on October 30.

“We view this summit as a historic step that will strengthen the shared vision for the future of the Turkic world,” H. Fidan added.