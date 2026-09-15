Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss preparations for upcoming OTS summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed cooperation and coordination on multilateral platforms, including preparations for the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks at a joint news conference in Baku with Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Bayramov said the meeting included extensive discussions on Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation and coordination on multilateral platforms.

According to him, cooperation between the two countries at the United Nations and its agencies, the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Economic Cooperation Organization, D8, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and several other platforms is of particular importance.

Bayramov specifically noted that cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States was discussed.

“As you know, the next summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Türkiye next month, and we had useful discussions today in the context of preparations for the summit,” the minister said.

He stressed that the OTS is of particular importance to both Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

“It is, so to speak, a family gathering, a family organization that unites these brotherly countries, and further strengthening solidarity and improving coordination here have always been of particular importance to Azerbaijan and Türkiye,” Bayramov added.