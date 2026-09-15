Kars-Dilucu railway expected to be completed by late 2029 – Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Construction of the Kars-Dilucu railway is expected to be completed by the end of 2029, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Fidan made the remarks while answering journalists’ questions at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

Fidan said that given Azerbaijan’s geographical position and its relations with Türkiye, the two countries play an important role in the implementation of the Middle Corridor.

"This is important in terms of global trade. Secondly, ensuring connectivity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan via Nakhchivan is also highly important in terms of connectivity across the Turkic world," the minister said.

According to him, there is a broader vision aimed at ensuring the Turkic world’s access to Türkiye and Anatolia, and through Anatolia to Europe, while Türkiye gains access to the Turkic world via the Caspian Sea.

Fidan noted that an important part of this vision is the Zangezur Corridor.

"One of its complementary elements is the Kars-Dilucu railway," he said.

According to the minister, negotiations on the project have been ongoing for the past two years, and the two countries share a common vision agreed upon by their presidents.

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had given the necessary instructions to the Ministry of Transport regarding the project and that the tender procedures had been completed some time ago.

"Construction work is currently underway. God willing, the Kars-Dilucu railway will be completed toward the end of 2029," Fidan said.

Will be updated