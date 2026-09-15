Turkish FM highlights importance of uninterrupted passage through Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Safe, uninterrupted and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz must be ensured, while a return to the pre-war status quo should take place as soon as possible, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Fidan made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

Fidan said that Iran’s security, stability and prosperity have a direct impact on the region.

"In this regard, we want the current conflict to be resolved through diplomatic means as soon as possible," the minister said.

He noted that the recent increase in reciprocal attacks is dealing a serious blow to peace efforts.

"These actions that are increasing tensions in the region must be stopped immediately," Fidan said.

According to the minister, safe, uninterrupted and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz should also be allowed, and a return to the pre-war status quo should take place as soon as possible.

Fidan said that contacts with all relevant parties are being maintained continuously to resolve the crisis and ensure peace and security in the region.

"We are continuing our contacts with all relevant parties without interruption to resolve the crisis and ensure peace and security in the region," he added.