Azerbaijani FM points to new long-term projects with Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. At this stage, there are new projects with significant prospects and potential that are designed to last for decades to come, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to the minister, during discussions on the economic sphere, areas of particular strategic importance were also traditionally addressed.

“Among them, I would like to particularly highlight the energy sector,” J. Bayramov added.

He noted that the long-term implementation and operation of the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline project, as well as the Southern Gas Corridor, over the course of decades have made an enormous contribution, with the participation of both countries, to the energy security not only of Azerbaijan and Türkiye but also of the broader region.

Bayramov noted that at this stage, there are new projects with significant prospects and potential, designed to last for the coming decades, and that the two countries are currently working closely together to implement them.

The minister specifically highlighted projects in the field of alternative energy among these initiatives.

According to him, projects to supply alternative, “green energy” produced in Azerbaijan to Europe via the Black Sea and Türkiye’s participation in this project, the laying of a new power cable along the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria route, as well as the construction of a new power cable connecting Nakhchivan with Türkiye.

“We view the implementation of these projects as new avenues with great potential in the field of green energy, not only for the countries and markets of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, but also for the European market, via transit through Türkiye,” Bayramov emphasized.