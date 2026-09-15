Kazakhstan ready to boost grain, meat, dairy exports to South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Kazakhstan is ready to increase supplies of grain, oilseeds, meat, dairy products, honey and other high-quality goods to South Korea, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the opening of the Kazakh-Korean roundtable, the presidential press service said.

“Our products are supplied to more than 70 countries. We are ready to increase supplies of grain, oilseeds, meat, dairy products, honey and other high-quality goods to Korea. As a longer-term goal, we propose developing Kazakh-Korean agro-industrial value chains combining the potential of our agricultural sector with Korean technologies,” Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan and South Korea already have strong traditions of cooperation in the food industry.

“Lotte's investment in Rakhat, one of Kazakhstan's famous chocolate brands, is a vivid example of the long-term presence of Korean business in our market. We highly value this partnership and look forward to seeing many new success stories,” the president said.

Tokayev also identified the financial sector as another promising area for advancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea and noted significant opportunities to expand cooperation in agriculture and food production.

The president also told representatives of the Korean business community about Kazakhstan's strategy to develop Alatau as a new-generation urban and economic hub for advanced industries and innovation.

“Based on digital technologies, artificial intelligence and modern engineering, the city is developing with the active participation of Korean partners. Together with KIND, we are working on the implementation of the master plan, development of residential areas and attracting Korean companies,” Tokayev said.