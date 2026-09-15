Azerbaijan, Türkiye seek to reach $15B trade target soon – Hakan Fidan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are working through government institutions, professional organizations and chambers of commerce to reach the $15 billion bilateral trade turnover target set by the two countries’ presidents as soon as possible, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

Fidan said cooperation in energy, transport and connectivity represents another strategic area of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations.

"Numerous projects are being implemented in this area. You already know the main ones. The public is regularly informed about them," he said.

According to the minister, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is considered one of the most important components of the Middle Corridor, and its efficient use is desirable.

"We see the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway as one of the most important components of the Middle Corridor and would also like it to be used efficiently," Fidan said.

He noted that elevating Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations to the level of an alliance has created a strong foundation for cooperation in defense and security.

"Joint exercises conducted by our armed forces, education and experience-sharing activities, and increasingly deepening cooperation between our defense industry institutions are concrete manifestations of this partnership on the ground," the minister said.

Fidan added that the two countries are determined to further develop their work in these areas in line with mutual needs and capabilities.

"God willing, in the coming period, we are determined to advance our activities in these areas in line with our mutual needs and capabilities," he said.