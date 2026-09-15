Uzbek Fergana, S.Korean Ulsan turn sister-city ties toward industrial co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Fergana Region of Uzbekistan and the South Korea's Ulsan City are seeking to turn their sister-city relationship into concrete industrial and investment projects in the fields of automotive manufacturing, future mobility, energy, and environmentally friendly technologies.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a meeting between Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Ulsan Mayor Kim Sang-wook as part of the Uzbek delegation’s visit to South Korea.

According to the Regional Administration, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed ways to build on the relationship established between the two regions and develop new projects and initiatives that could take bilateral cooperation to a new level.

Meanwhile, Ulsan, known as South Korea’s industrial capital, has built its economy around automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding and petrochemicals. The city is also developing hydrogen energy, offshore wind power, future mobility and advanced energy technologies as new areas of growth.

The sides discussed opportunities for Fergana to draw on Ulsan’s industrial experience and technologies, establish production links between companies and develop joint projects in automotive manufacturing and future mobility, energy and green industry.

“Signed documents between Fergana and Ulsan are not simply diplomatic agreements, but a solid foundation for long-term friendship and economic and technological partnership. Most importantly, the results of this friendship should be felt by our people, young people and entrepreneurs,” Bozorov said.

The two regions have also placed human capital at the center of their cooperation. Fergana is developing specialist training based on South Korean standards, while young people from the Uzbek region are working at shipbuilding companies in Ulsan to gain experience with modern technologies and industrial practices.

Fergana and Ulsan established a framework for friendly relations in March 2025, when the two sides signed a protocol of intent. In October 2025, they signed an agreement establishing sister-city relations.

The meeting also highlighted Ulsan’s experience in balancing industrial development with environmental sustainability. The Taehwagang River, once heavily affected by industrial pollution, has been restored and is now one of the city’s major ecological areas.

As part of efforts to strengthen people-to-people and cultural ties, the Fergana side also proposed holding Ulsan Days in Fergana.

The latest talks mark an effort to translate the regions’ sister-city relationship into practical cooperation, with a focus on technology, industrial partnerships, skills development and new investment opportunities.