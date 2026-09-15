Azerbaijani Minister of Defense makes working visit to China (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a working visit to the People’s Republic of China to attend the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

This was reflected in a report published by the Ministry of Defense.

According to the information, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the production facility of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC). During the visit, the Minister of Defense met with Director, General Manager of CASIC, Chen Shaoyang, and inspected various defense systems manufactured by the corporation.

Within the visit, Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Minister of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China, Admiral Dong Jun.

The meeting addressed the current state and prospects for the advancement of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, and military education fields, as well as international security and stability and a number of other issues of common interest.