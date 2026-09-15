Masdar eyes 100MW round-the-clock renewable project in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Masdar, based in the United Arab Emirates, and Azerbaijan Green Energy Company (AGEC) will explore the development of a 100MW round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy project.

Masdar, a global clean energy leader, said that it has signed a collaboration agreement with AGEC to explore the development of new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan.

“The proposed RTC development would draw on Masdar’s growing experience in combining renewable generation with large-scale battery storage to provide reliable and dispatchable electricity,” the company said.

The gigascale RTC project in Abu Dhabi, which Masdar is developing with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), combines a 5.2-gigawatt (GW) solar photovoltaic plant with a 19GWh BESS to deliver up to 1GW of baseload renewable power 24 hours a day. The project reached financial close in July 2026.

“Masdar has a diversified portfolio of more than 65GW, spanning both established and high-growth renewable energy markets and covering the full spectrum of renewable technologies, including solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, battery energy storage and hybrid solutions. With a clear pathway to 100GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Masdar continues to expand its global platform through disciplined growth across priority markets, delivering reliable, affordable clean power to meet the world's rapidly growing electricity demand,” said the company.