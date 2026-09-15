We will do everything in our power to unite the Muslim world as a single family - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. I am confident that the Summit (the OIC meeting – ed.) to be held in Azerbaijan next year will yield excellent results. Our hope is that by the time of the Summit, the ongoing processes, misunderstandings, and, in some cases, conflicts between certain Muslim countries will have come to an end, President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with the participants of international conferences in Baku.

The head of state added: “For our part, we will do everything in our power to unite the Muslim world as a single family, put an end to all unnecessary disputes, and halt confrontations. Furthermore, those elements seeking to divide us—and, in doing so, aiming to strike a blow against the religion of Islam—will be put in their place.”