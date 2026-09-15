S.Korean Incheon Airport plans Tashkent office to support Uzbekistan projects

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Uzbekistan and South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corporation are advancing cooperation on airport modernization and management, including plans to open a corporation office in Tashkent and establish a specialized center for airport expertise.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kim Beom-ho, acting president of Incheon International Airport Corporation, during his visit to South Korea.

The sides reviewed progress on projects to modernize Urgench International Airport and construct a new international airport in Tashkent. The projects are part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to upgrade aviation infrastructure and strengthen airport management capabilities.

Mirziyoyev supported Incheon International Airport Corporation’s plans to establish an office in Tashkent. He also proposed using the office as a base for a competence center focused on airport management, digitalization and professional training.

The proposed center could provide a platform for sharing South Korean expertise in airport operations while supporting the development of local specialists and the introduction of digital technologies across Uzbekistan’s aviation sector.

Incheon International Airport Corporation is the operator of Incheon International Airport and has extensive experience in airport management and the development of aviation infrastructure. Its cooperation with Uzbekistan is focused on applying international airport-management practices and technologies to ongoing projects.

The Korean side reaffirmed its readiness to remain actively involved in joint projects with Uzbekistan, introduce advanced management practices and technologies, and further expand the long-term partnership between the two countries in the aviation sector.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan seeks to modernize its airport infrastructure, improve operational capabilities and develop the human resources needed to support the country’s expanding aviation sector.