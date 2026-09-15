French CarpiTech Hydroplus to pilot water infrastructure technologies in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Kazakhstan and France will implement a pilot project to modernize water infrastructure using French technologies, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

The ministry signed an agreement with French company CarpiTech Hydroplus outlining the stages of implementing French technologies in Kazakhstan's hydraulic infrastructure.

The project will include an expert review of documentation for hydraulic structures selected by the ministry, training seminars for Kazakh engineers and specialists, and the selection of at least two dams and one irrigation canal for pilot implementation of French technologies.

For each selected facility, recommendations, preliminary technical solutions and estimated implementation timelines will be prepared.

The pilot projects will include the installation of geomembrane lining on canals, automation of hydraulic facilities and digital monitoring systems. The measures are aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of water infrastructure and could later be applied to other hydraulic structures in Kazakhstan.

In June 2026, the ministry and CarpiTech Hydroplus signed an agreement on technical cooperation.

“We were interested in CarpiTech Hydroplus's proposal to introduce its technological solutions at water management facilities in Kazakhstan. An additional advantage is the company's production base, a plant in Zhambyl region. We view the documents signed with the French delegation as a practical tool for moving from general cooperation to the implementation of specific projects,” Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Zhandos Salimov said.

CarpiTech Hydroplus is an international company specializing in the waterproofing, repair and modernization of hydraulic structures, such as dams, canals and reservoirs.