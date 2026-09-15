Kazakhstan to localize production of new Hyundai Tucson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Production of the fifth-generation Hyundai Tucson is scheduled to begin in December 2027 at Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan plant in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Astana Motors said.

"An agreement on localizing production of the new model was signed between Astana Motors and Hyundai Motor Company. The project involves $67 million in investment and will use the complete knock-down (CKD) method, including body welding and painting", the company said.

Astana Motors and Youngsan Glonet Corporation will localize production of car seat upholstery and exhaust system components, including mufflers. Investment in the project is estimated at $4.7 million.

The project will be implemented by Almaty Autoparts Production at the Astana Motors Technopark in Almaty’s Industrial Zone. Production of seat upholstery is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2026, while muffler production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Astana Motors and THN Corporation will invest $4.6 million in the production of automotive wiring harnesses at Kazakhstan Wire Systems. The facility will have an annual capacity of 100,000 sets, with production scheduled to start in December 2026.

Initially, the wiring harnesses will be supplied for Kia Sportage vehicles, and from 2027, for Hyundai Tucson.

Astana Motors and MOTREX will invest around $2 million in the production of automotive floor coverings at Kazakhstan Mobility Engineering in the Astana Motors Technopark. The facility will have an annual capacity of 100,000 sets, with production scheduled to start in December 2027.

The four agreements on automotive production and component localization provide for total investment of $78.3 million.

A fifth document covers cooperation in culture. Almaty Museum of Arts and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Korea (MMCA) signed a memorandum on long-term partnership.

The first joint exhibition is scheduled to take place in Almaty in September 2027 and will coincide with the state visit of the President of South Korea to Kazakhstan.

The projects are being supported by the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Industry and Construction, the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in South Korea.

The documents were signed in Seoul during the first Korea-Central Asia Summit, held as part of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to South Korea.