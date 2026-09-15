Masdar to explore expansion of Garadagh Solar PV in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Masdar, based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will explore the potential expansion of Garadagh Solar PV in Azerbaijan, the company said.

Masdar, a global clean energy leader, has signed a collaboration agreement with Azerbaijan Green Energy Company (AGEC) to explore the development of new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan.

“The collaboration agreement includes plans to explore the potential expansion of Masdar’s 230-megawatt (MW) Garadagh Solar PV by a minimum of 350MW, together with the addition of a battery energy storage system (BESS) of up to 200 megawatt-hours (MWh),” said the company.

Masdar said it has established a strong track record in Azerbaijan since entering the market with the Garadagh project, inaugurated in 2023.

“Garadagh, which was also Azerbaijan’s first foreign investment-based independent utility-scale solar power project, generates approximately 500 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, enough to power more than 110,000 homes,” the company said.

In January 2020, Masdar signed an implementation agreement to develop a utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) project in the Republic of Azerbaijan.



Masdar signed the Investment Agreement with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Power Purchase Agreement and Transmission Connection Agreement with state power company Azerenerji OJSC in April 2021.

The project entailed developing, financing, constructing, and operating the 230MWac PV plant, located nine kilometers northwest of the Alat settlement in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The solar power plant has also created new jobs for the local community.