Azerbaijan joins talks on optimizing Middle Corridor cargo tariffs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan has participated in discussions regarding the optimization of freight transportation tariffs along the Middle Corridor.

This was reflected in a report published by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) following a meeting of the Working Group on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) held in Sofia on September 14–15.

According to the information, at the meeting attended by the Working Group leader and Deputy Chairman of ADY, Nijat Guliyev, discussions focused on optimizing container transport and freight tariffs to enhance the attractiveness of the Middle Corridor and create favorable conditions for cargo flows.

At the conclusion of the discussions, a protocol was signed aimed at further expanding cooperation in the railway transport sector, increasing the efficiency of freight transportation, and developing trade and logistics in the region.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe, passing through a number of countries in the region. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, across the Caspian Sea, through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Central Corridor is a land route connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer sea routes.