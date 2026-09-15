Turkmen commodity exchange records flour, cotton fiber deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. On the September 11 trading session on SCRMET, foreign and domestic deals were concluded across the agricultural and textile sectors.

This was reflected in a press release published by the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET).

According to the report, entrepreneurs from Türkiye reached agreements with local business representatives for the purchase of first-grade wheat flour.

On the domestic market, local entrepreneurs reached agreements with the Turkmenpagta State Concern for the purchase of cotton fiber.

SCRMET reported that a total of three transactions were finalized during the session, amounting to 66.5 million manat ($19 million) and $390,000.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country's main platform for trading export-oriented goods and one of the key institutions supporting Turkmenistan's foreign trade. The exchange organizes trading sessions for petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery and chemical goods, while also registering export-import contracts and publishing official quotations. Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country's export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan's exchange-based trade.