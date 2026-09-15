Iranian Foreign Minister set to visit China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on September 16.

This was announced in a statement published by the Iranian MFA, citing spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei's remarks.

“Tomorrow, the Iranian foreign minister will travel to Beijing on an official visit,” he said.

Baghaei added that during the visit, the Iranian minister will hold talks and exchange views with his Chinese counterpart on bilateral relations and important regional and international issues.

Meanwhile, a document outlining 25 years of cooperation between Iran and China was signed in 2021. The main areas of cooperation are the economy and energy. In this area, there are plans to invest in the development of Iran’s oil, gas, and petrochemical infrastructure. At the same time, the document outlines the geopolitical, foreign policy, and regional frameworks for cooperation. Iran and China cooperate within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS group, and other organizations.