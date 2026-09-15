KazMunayGas-Aero to build aviation fuel storage facility in Kazakhstan's Turkestan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. KazMunayGas-Aero plans to build an aviation fuel and lubricants storage facility in the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan, according to KazMunayGas.

An investment project to construct a storage facility for aviation fuel and lubricants is planned in the Sauran district of the Turkestan region. The project is being implemented as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instructions on developing the country's transport and fuel infrastructure.

The project provides for the construction of a storage facility for JET A-1 and TS-1/RT aviation fuel grades, as well as lubricants, in the Orangai rural district of the Sauran district.

The total storage capacity will be up to 8,000 cubic meters. The estimated investment volume is 10 billion tenge (about $21.9 million). Following the facility's commissioning, around 50 jobs will be created.

The regional coordination council approved the allocation of a 10.93-hectare land plot for the project. Land management documentation is currently being prepared.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

“The implementation of the project will contribute to strengthening the fuel infrastructure of the Turkestan region, improving the stability of supplies to the aviation market and creating new opportunities for the region's development,” the statement said.

KazMunayGas-Aero, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, has operated in Kazakhstan's aviation fuel supply market since mid-2014. The company is the sole operator for the supply of gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil and aviation fuel to the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, the National Guard of Kazakhstan, the authorized body for civil protection and the authorized body responsible for the state material reserve.