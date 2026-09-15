Azerbaijan parliament speaker meets TURKPA secretary general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan’s parliament speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with Ramil Hasan, secretary general of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), on September 15.

The Milli Majlis’ Press and Public Relations Department said in a statement that the meeting focused on TURKPA’s role in further developing cooperation among Turkic states, the organization’s importance as a platform for discussing issues of common interest to Turkic-speaking countries, and the significance of support for the organization from the leaders of its member states.

Gafarova shared her views on the work carried out through TURKPA during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the organization, as well as efforts to expand TURKPA’s ties with international parliamentary organizations, including the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The meeting also emphasized that the Milli Majlis attaches great importance to developing cooperation both with TURKPA and with the parliaments of fellow member states of the organization.

The sides reviewed preparations for TURKPA’s plenary meeting, which is scheduled to be held next month in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, as well as issues to be discussed at the event. They also exchanged views on the organization’s future plans.