Turkish FM warns of Russia-Ukraine war’s impact on Black Sea region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the recent surge in attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea are causing serious harm to safety regarding lives, property, navigation, and the environment in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a joint press conference in Baku with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Fidan noted that during his meeting with Bayramov, they reviewed the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been ongoing for over four and a half years, and its impact on the region.

He pointed out that as the fighting continues unabated, civilian casualties and destruction are, regrettably, mounting with each passing day.

"The escalation of the war is also having a serious impact on the Black Sea basin," the minister said.

According to Fidan, significant efforts have been made since the beginning of the war to keep the Black Sea free from conflict.

"We have succeeded in this objective until recently, thanks to our strict implementation of the Montreux Straits Convention and the execution of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," he emphasized.

The minister noted that the recent rise in attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea is causing serious harm to human life, property, shipping, and environmental safety in the region.

"Unfortunately, sailors who were citizens of Türkiye and Azerbaijan have also lost their lives in these attacks," Fidan added.

He prayed for God's mercy upon the deceased sailors and extended his condolences and wishes for patience to their families.