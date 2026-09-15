Uzbekistan, S.Korean KIND launch new platform for infrastructure investment

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Uzbekistan and South Korea are moving to expand cooperation on transport and social infrastructure, including through a new joint investment platform and projects linked to the development of Tashkent’s new international airport.

This was reflected in the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kim Bok-hwan, CEO of Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND), held as part of the Uzbek president’s business program in South Korea.

The sides welcomed the establishment of a joint investment platform, which is expected to support cooperation on infrastructure development in Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was given to plans to establish a scientific and industrial biocluster. The sides stressed the importance of developing an integrated ecosystem bringing together scientific research, industrial production and advanced technologies.

The meeting also highlighted the need to prepare a master plan for the area surrounding Tashkent’s new international airport.

The proposed development would integrate the airport with advanced logistics hubs and residential urban infrastructure, creating a coordinated system around the new aviation gateway.

The sides discussed further steps to advance the infrastructure projects and strengthen investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea.

KIND, a South Korean state-owned corporation, supports the development of overseas infrastructure and urban development projects by providing project development, investment and financing support. The corporation works with governments and private-sector partners on projects spanning transport, urban development, energy and other infrastructure sectors.