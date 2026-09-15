Honeywell deploys modernized access control platform for US Marine Corps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Honeywell Technologies has successfully deployed a modernized access control platform for the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at strengthening security and improving the management of barracks facilities across Marine Corps installations worldwide.

Honeywell said that the program, managed and supported by the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, uses Honeywell Technologies’ LenelS2 OnGuard access control system. The centralized, scalable platform enables remote management of access permissions and monitoring of activity while meeting U.S. Department of Defense cybersecurity and compliance requirements.

Previously, access control systems differed significantly among Marine Corps installations, with many facilities relying on standalone locks that required manual updates. Barracks managers often had to visit individual doors to update credentials and permissions, limiting visibility and increasing administrative workloads.

Under the modernization program, the Marine Corps uses a government-provided cloud environment to centrally manage access across participating installations. The system is designed to support more than 70,000 locks and establish a standardized security framework for future expansion.

“The future of security lies in scalable, intelligent platforms that improve both operational performance and user experience,” said Ewa Pigna, president of Security and Access Solutions at Honeywell Technologies Building Automation.

“Working alongside the U.S. Marine Corps and our partners, we have delivered a modern access control solution that enhances security, strengthens cybersecurity posture and provides a consistent, reliable experience for Marines around the world,” she added.

The program initially began as a pilot at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina. After meeting its technical and operational objectives ahead of schedule, the pilot enabled a phased rollout to additional locations.

Marines primarily use their Common Access Cards (CACs) to enter barracks rooms, shared spaces and common areas, while mobile credentials are also being introduced as an additional access option.

The modernization has also reduced infrastructure requirements. Program leaders estimate that the new approach has cut labor costs by about 80% and material costs by about 60% compared with legacy systems. The standardized platform is also expected to improve reliability, simplify maintenance and facilitate the onboarding of Marines transferring between installations.

The Marine Corps Barracks Access Control System program received FORUM’s Disruptive Tech Award in March 2026 and the 2026 Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Distinguished Award for Excellence in Emerging Technology.

Honeywell’s LenelS2 OnGuard platform is a scalable physical access control system designed to integrate access management with video monitoring and other security and building systems. According to Honeywell, the Marine Corps previously relied on inconsistent and often standalone access systems, requiring barracks managers to manually update credentials at individual doors and offering limited visibility into access activity. The new system was deployed in AWS GovCloud to provide centralized management across the Marine Corps’ global barracks network