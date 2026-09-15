Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss 500-kV power line project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan held technical talks on a 500-kilovolt power transmission line and the Nur-ul-Jihad substation in Herat province.

This was announced in a statement published by the "Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat" (DABS) on September 15.

According to the company, the meeting brought together representatives of Afghanistan's National Power Utility "Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat" (DABS) and a technical delegation from Turkmenistan.

"The sides exchanged information on the current status of the projects, technical capabilities, work procedures, implementation progress, and existing challenges. The parties also discussed ways to optimize project implementation and reviewed applicable technical requirements, the press release noted," DABS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is one of Afghanistan's main electricity suppliers, with cross-border power trade supported by transmission infrastructure connecting the two countries. Electricity supplies from Turkmenistan are particularly important for northern and western Afghan provinces, including Herat.

The planned 500-kilovolt transmission line would expand the capacity and reliability of electricity imports from Turkmenistan. The project is also linked to the development of the Nur-ul-Jihad substation in Herat, providing additional infrastructure for receiving and distributing imported electricity.

For Turkmenistan, electricity exports to Afghanistan form part of its strategy of developing regional electricity trade alongside its traditional gas exports. The country has been expanding cross-border power infrastructure and supplies electricity to several neighboring markets.