Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets Belarusian counterpart in China (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is currently on a working visit to the People's Republic of China to attend the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, met with the Minister of Defense of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the Ministers discussed prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, and other issues of common interest.