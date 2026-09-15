IT Park Uzbekistan, S.Korean GDIN ink MoU to connect startup ecosystems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Uzbekistan’s IT Park and South Korea’s Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN) have signed a memorandum of understanding and opened an IT Park liaison office in South Korea to help startups and technology companies enter each other’s markets and develop joint international projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies, following a meeting between Uzbek Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov, IT Park Uzbekistan Executive Director Jakhongir Radjabov and GDIN President and CEO JongKap Kim.

The new IT Park liaison office is located in Seongnam’s Pangyo Technovalley, one of South Korea’s major technology clusters, and was established in cooperation with GDIN. Daniyar Atadjanov was appointed IT Park Uzbekistan’s official representative in South Korea.

The office will serve as a platform for direct engagement with South Korean technology companies, startups, investors, and other participants in the innovation ecosystem. Its priorities include attracting Korean technology companies to Uzbekistan and supporting Uzbek technology projects seeking to enter the South Korean market.

Under the MoU, IT Park and GDIN will support startups, international market expansion, and joint projects, including in AI and R&D. IT Park will also join GDIN’s cooperation network to strengthen direct business links between Uzbek and South Korean technology companies.

The sides are preparing three joint ventures and one PoC project under the Korea-Uzbekistan Global PoC Program, which will allow Uzbek startups to test their solutions in the Korean market. The projects are expected to launch in January 2027.

A networking session involving representatives of South Korean technology, investment, education and business organizations was also held as part of the event. Participants discussed market-entry opportunities, joint projects and direct business links between companies from the two countries.

GDIN, established in 2013, works to promote international cooperation between technology companies and support their expansion into global markets. The organization has supported more than 3,000 technology companies, facilitated 160 international partnerships, provided more than 20,000 consulting services and helped companies attract about $3.6 billion in investment, according to the Uzbek side.

The new liaison office and the MoU are expected to provide a practical framework for expanding startup exchanges, attracting Korean technology companies to Uzbekistan and developing joint AI, R&D, JV and PoC projects.